Apparent Injury Update On Tony D'Angelo During WWE NXT

Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo provided an injury update on Tony D'Angelo during the season premiere of "NXT" this week.

In a backstage segment, Stacks accused Wes Lee of hurting "The Don of NXT" on purpose during their Halloween Havoc Ladder Match Qualifier last week, warning Lee that his actions will have consequences. Stacks also revealed that D'Angelo's PCL and the rest of his leg are going two separate ways, confirming D'Angelo's knee injury.

"You're a wolf in sheep's clothing, my friend," Stacks told Lee. "My friends are gone, but you are ruthless. You hit The Don's leg, and now his PCL is going this way while the rest of his leg is going the other way. The Don and I know how to make things appear like an accident, but you know you hurt The Don on purpose. Your actions have consequences, Wes."

When WWE aired footage of D'Angelo's injury last week, it was apparent that they would be using the injury as part of a storyline with Lee. Since the D'Angelo vs. Lee match was taped on September 14, WWE had the option of not airing the match and instead giving Lee a bye to qualify for the ladder match. The possibility of the latter was teased when Shawn Michaels gave Lee the option of a bye, but the former MSK member insisted that he wanted to work his way to Halloween Havoc.

Furthermore, Dave Meltzer reported last week that D'Angelo's injury isn't a very severe one and that the budding Superstar would not be undergoing major surgery. The Observer's report added that D'Angelo could be back sooner than previously expected.

The backstage confrontation between Lee and Stacks also set up their singles bout for next week's show. Other matches confirmed for the October 11 "NXT" are Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer in the final NA Ladder Match Qualifier and Bron Breakker vs. Javier Bernal.