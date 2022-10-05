Bayley Seemingly Offers WWE NXT Tag Team A Title Shot

On last night's edition of "NXT," Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne faced Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons in a No. 1 contender's match for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. Despite Lyons and Stark only teaming together once on-screen prior to the contest, they were able to defeat Toxic Attraction, who, along with the leader of the group, Mandy Rose, has been at the top of the brand for much of the past year. Stark and Lyons now have a future shot at the tag titles, which are currently held by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Current No. 1 contender to the "Raw" Women's Championship and Damage CTRL leader Bayley, took to Twitter to insinuate Toxic Attraction may have bigger fish to fry in terms of the tag team division: "Hey Toxic....too bad you lost. Maybe you'd like a different Tag Team Title shot..."

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are currently held by Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. If Bayley was to defeat Bianca Belair in their "Raw" Women's Championship Ladder match this Saturday at Extreme Rules, Damage CTRL

Toxic Attraction are no strangers to gold, as Dolin and Jayne have held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships on two occasions for a combined 249 days. The duo successfully defended their titles against the likes of Roxanne Perez and Wendy Choo and Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta. Rose, who has been "NXT" Women's Champion for 344 days, has expressed interest in a six-woman tag match between Toxic Attraction and Damage CTRL.