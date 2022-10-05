Evil Uno Weighs In On Andrade Vs Pres10 Vance 'AEW Career Vs Mask' AEW Match

Last week on "AEW Rampage," it was announced that Andrade El Idolo will take on Preston "10" Vance of The Dark Order in a match pitting Vance's mask against El Idolo's AEW career. With that match set to take place on this Friday's installment of "Rampage," the Dark Order's Evil Uno has shared his thoughts on the upcoming bout. Speaking with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda, Uno elaborated on why the match is taking place and reiterated Vance's place in the Dark Order.

"I'm not quite sure why, but Andrade keeps bothering us about recruiting Preston Vance," Uno said. "He doesn't seem to understand that Dark Order already has Preston Vance employed under their care. If he does not know, he was handpicked by Brodie Lee, and that is not something that we in Dark Order take lightly."

Uno also shared that he will have Vance's back in the contest. "The loser has a lot to lose. I will definitely be in Preston Vance's corner, because Dark Order supports itself and Dark Order is forever."

While some, including The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, have questioned the logic of starting the feud with a mask vs. career match, AEW CEO Tony Khan has been adamant that the match will deliver. In recent weeks, El Idolo has sent mixed messages to the public regarding his feelings about being in AEW. The upcoming match will either serve as a way to write El Idolo off AEW television, or will prove in hindsight to have being using real-life drama as a way to increase tension for the match.