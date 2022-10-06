Andrade Comments On Rush Officially Signing With AEW

Andrade El Idolo is "happy" that one of AEW's latest recruits, Rush, has officially joined the company. El Idolo made the comment during an interview that premiered on YouTube on October 3, two days before his backstage encounter with Sammy Guevara got him sent home from "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" tapings.

"I tried to help as much as possible and they liked his work," El Idolo told "Mas Lucha." "People wanted to see Los Ingobernables back together after I joined WWE. I went to AEW, and reforming Los Ingobernables is something awesome, and there will be a lot of stuff coming. May be good or it may be bad, I don't want to get ahead of myself."

Those comments turned out to be somewhat prescient, as in the days that followed the "Mas Lucha" interview, El Idolo was involved in a Twitter spat with Sammy Guevara that eventually spilled over into reality, costing El Idolo his "Mask vs. Career" match against the Dark Order's Preston "10" Vance, which had previously been scheduled for Friday's "Rampage."

Rush made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing back in May, immediately realigning with El Idolo. The former Ring of Honor World Champion would go on to help El Idolo during his first televised AEW appearance, helping the former "NXT" Champion defeat Rey Fenix on the June 24 episode of "Rampage." Rush would make his in-ring AEW debut during the Royal Rampage match on the July 1 episode of "Rampage," a match won by Brody King. Rush eventually defeated Penta Oscuro in his "Dynamite" debut on July , and last competed for the promotion on the September 30 episode of "Rampage," just hours after AEW CEO Tony Khan had confirmed that Rush had signed a full-time deal with the company.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Mas Lucha" and give a h/t to Fightful for the transcription.