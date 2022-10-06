Backstage Update On When Konosuke Takeshita Will Return To AEW

Remember the summer? The weather was nice, MJF was enjoying a vacation in Greece (apparently), and Konosuke Takeshita was often on a wrestling fan's television screen, competing on "AEW Dynamite" or "AEW Rampage." And he left quite a mark during that period, having noteworthy matches with "Hangman" Adam Page, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, and Claudio Castagnoli.

Fortunately for everyone who enjoyed those matches, it's time to get excited for Takeshita appearing on AEW programming again. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Takeshita will be back in AEW, and pretty soon, to boot.

"He's going to be coming back in a couple of weeks," Meltzer said.

Takeshita left AEW in August to return to his home promotion, DDT, in Japan, where he has competed since, including challenging KO-D Openweight Champion, Kazusada Higuchi, in a highly acclaimed match at "DDT Who's Gonna Top?" a week and a half ago. Despite his return to Japan, it was always expected Takeshita would come back to the U.S. to work with AEW again in the fall, though no firm date was ever given.

Takeshita's return to AEW will add much-needed depth to the roster, which has lost talents like Adam Cole to injury and others such as CM Punk, the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and now Andrade El Idolo to disciplinary reasons. He'll be joined in that endeavor by Bandido, the 27-year-old former ROH Champion who reportedly agreed to a deal with AEW earlier this week, following a highly acclaimed match with Chris Jericho a week ago on "AEW Dynamite."