Mark Henry Comments On Relationship With Saraya

Since debuting in AEW several weeks ago, Saraya has made an immediate impact on the conversation surrounding women's wrestling. Speaking to Brandon Robinson of Bovada, AEW coach and backstage interviewer Mark Henry spoke about his personal relationship with Saraya as well as his expectations for how she'll be able to help the company as a whole.

"[Saraya] is an unbelievable talent, we worked together at Fox," Henry said. "We had a good relationship before we both left WWE. I think that she is gonna be valuable in the sense that Saraya ... was born into wrestling. ... Her mom and dad were both wrestlers, and the people in her family are wrestlers. ... Any time you have somebody come in with that kind of star power, you gotta make sure you use it properly."

Henry and Saraya were both on-screen talents on "WWE Backstage," which was canceled in June 2020. Sometime after that, Henry signed with AEW, with Saraya recently following in his footsteps. While her first promo for the company may have been a little rocky, hopes are still high for the former WWE star to make a positive impact on the AEW women's division as she seemingly enters a program with Britt Baker.

As of now, it is still unclear whether or not Saraya has been cleared by doctors to wrestle. During her days as Paige in WWE, she was forced to retire due to neck issues. In the time since, Saraya has been vocal about hoping to return to the ring, and has even shut down rumors claiming she hasn't been cleared.

