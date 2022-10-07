Karl Anderson Shares Old Photo With Suspended AEW Talent

Could Karl Anderson be sending professional wrestling fans a show of support for former AEW Trios Champions The Elite?

Anderson took to Twitter to post a photo from last year featuring himself, his tag team partner Doc Gallows, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Brandon Cutler, and Don Callis in an AEW ring holding up their titles, captioning it as "#SuperElite".

CM Punk shook the wrestling business after AEW's All Out pay-per-view event by making several blunt comments about various AEW talents during the All Out Media Scrum, including The Bucks and Omega. Punk's words reportedly led to a physical confrontation backstage between The Elite, Punk, and Punk's trainer, Ace Steel. At least three of the participants were suspended from the company, with The Elite and Punk being stripped of their AEW World Trios Championships and AEW World Championship, respectively. Michael Nakazawa, Brandon Cutler, Pat Buck, and Christopher Daniels were also suspended, though they have since returned to their positions in the company. As previously noted, AEW has remained silent about the ordeal and have reportedly not contacted Omega or The Bucks in recent days.

Gallows and Anderson became official members of The Elite at New Year's Smash in January 2021, during a crossover period between AEW and Impact Wrestling, helping save Omega from an attack by Jon Moxley and throwing up the "Too Sweet" gesture afterwards.The five men then dubbed themselves "Bullet Club" (a reference to the notorious New Japan Pro-Wrestling stable they were all once part of) before Gallows and Anderson went back to working for Impact full-time. They have since departed Impact and returned, at least temporarily, to NJPW.