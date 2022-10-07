Backstage WWE SmackDown News Regarding Matt Riddle

Ahead of WWE's premium live event Extreme Rules on Saturday, "SmackDown" will be held tonight in Worchester, MA. Headlined by a Clash At The Castle rematch between Sheamus and GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship a day before their Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match, "SmackDown" is set to feature a few surprises.

According to PWInsider, the show may also feature "Raw" talent Matt Riddle, as he is currently at the arena in Worchester hours before the show. This is something to note as Riddle is scheduled to face Seth Rollins on Saturday in the "Fight Pit," with Daniel Cormier as the special guest referee. Rollins, on the other hand, is not in attendance nor is he expected at all.

It's unclear what Riddle might be doing on the show prior to his fight in Philadelphia — or if it will include another appearance by Cormier, similar to the pre-taped one from "Raw" on Monday – but this won't be the first time he's appeared on the opposing show. Riddle last appeared on "SmackDown" in July, taking part in a battle royal. He was also part of a dark match in September, teaming with Kevin Owens to defeat the Brawling Brutes.

Tonight's show will also feature Logan Paul going face-to-face with WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their match at Crown Jewel in November. In addition, one should expect to see the final builds for both Liv Morgan's title defense against Ronda Rousey and the Strap Match taking place between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre heading into this weekend.