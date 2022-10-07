Legado Del Fantasma Will Reportedly Lose Member On WWE's Main Roster

While it's been previously reported that Legado Del Fantasma will be making their main roster debut imminently, they will apparently do so without Electra Lopez.

According to PWInsider, while Lopez was originally scheduled to make her debut with the group, possibly even on tonight's "WWE SmackDown," that plan has changed within the last day. Based on a report from Fightful Select, it's now believed that the returning Zelina Vega will be paired up with the group, which also consists of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

Legado Del Fantasma was written off "WWE NXT" television as a group back in August after Escobar lost a match against Tony D'Angelo and was forced out of the developmental promotion by the terms of the stipulation. The rest of Legado Del Fantasma was supposedly still under the forcible employ of the Legado Family, but in their final segment, Escobar drove up to his stablemates in an SUV, telling them that "la familia" sticks together, and invited them to get inside. After that, the group drove off together, apparently leaving "NXT" for good.

The group first formed in June 2020, and since then have been one of the fixtures of "NXT," feuding against the likes of Hit Row and the D'Angelo Family. Santos Escobar, formerly known as El Hijo de Fantasma, previously held the "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship for nearly 11 months. Just over a year after the group's formation, Lopez was added to the faction, becoming a permanent presence up until Legado Del Fantasma's exit from TV.

Though it remains to be seen whether or not Vega will be officially joining the trio, the company is likely hoping she can elevate them the same way she previously enriched the presentation of AEW's Andrade El Idolo in the eyes of many fans.