Tony Khan Gets Happy Birthday Message From New WWE Creative Director

Tony Khan turned 40 years old Tuesday.

The All Elite Wrestling President thanked supporters, as well as the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fulham FFC, and AEW organizations. On Twitter, Khan received congratulations from across the proverbial aisle from Rob Fee, who was recently hired as WWE's Director of Longterm Creative.

"Happy Birthday TK," Fee wrote colloquially.

Fee was reportedly the brains behind WWE's cryptic "white rabbit" teases that caught fans' attention in the build to Bray Wyatt's Extreme Rules return. Fee has written for comic books and TV shows, been a segment producer for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," and also pitched a movie to WWE starring Wyatt that was originally slated to move forward before Wyatt was released in August 2021. Fee began full-time with WWE in October, after signing a contract in the week before Extreme Rules, meaning much of the "white rabbit" teases started before Fee began working for the company in an official capacity.

Someone so high up in the WWE food chain reaching out to Khan is notable since Khan has been outspoken about his frayed relationship with the company. Khan said he was not likely to collaborate with WWE in the now-infamous post-All Out press conference. Reports of WWE attempting to tamper with AEW talent have also abounded, making Fee's reply feel like an attempt at an olive branch of sorts between the disparate companies. A scan of Khan's replies seems to confirm that no other WWE employees replied to his birthday tweet, heightening the anomaly of Fee's message.