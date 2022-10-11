Backstage News On Which Brand Bray Wyatt And Other Stars Back In WWE Are Assigned To

Bray Wyatt will be part of the "SmackDown" roster in WWE, PWInsider is reporting. As noted, Wyatt made his on-screen return to the company last weekend at the Extreme Rules event. Wyatt had been gone from the company since his release in August 2021.

One of the last times Wyatt was in a "SmackDown" ring was on October 9, 2020, when he defeated Kevin Owens. Wyatt's last match before his release was against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

PWinsider also noted that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will be assigned to the "Raw" brand. Gallows and Anderson's last match as a team on "Raw," was on January 27, 2020, in a Two On One Handicap match against Drew McIntyre. The two ended up losing to McIntyre.

Anderson and Gallows made their WWE return during Monday night's "Raw" in Brooklyn, New York to reunite with A.J. Styles. During an in-ring segment, Styles appeared to give in to Finn Balor and pretended to join The Judgment Day. Gallows and Anderson then ran down to the ring to help Styles even the odds and fight off the group.

Before making their WWE return, Gallows and Anderson had been gone from the company since their release in April 2020. Their last appearance in WWE prior to their releases was the pre-taped Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36, where they tried to help Styles in his losing effort against The Undertaker. While they were away from WWE, Anderson and Gallows wrestled in Impact, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and AEW. Anderson still holds a championship in NJPW, the NEVER Openweight Title.