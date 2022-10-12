Eddie Kingston Rolled His Eyes At Backstage Request AEW Made Of Him

Sammy Guevara and Eddie Kingston engaged in a backstage altercation which left Kingston quietly suspended for a couple of weeks. Due to the suspension, AEW CEO Tony Khan decided to not follow through with having Kingston versus Guevara take place at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, instead, they had their blowoff match less than a month later on the Grand Slam edition of "Rampage." Kingston had defeated Guevara via submission, however, he would not let go of the hold, resulting in the referee deciding to reverse the call. In an interview with "TV Insider," Kingston revealed a request AEW made of him.

"To me, the Sammy thing is done," Kingston said. "They said he won; whatever. I stretched him out and hit him a couple of times with a back fist. I'm satisfied. That's why when they wanted to make me say I'm sorry, I rolled my eyes. They aren't going to tell me what to do in terms of apologizing, especially when I don't feel wrong in my actions. I feel like I have to put my world title aspirations on pause for a few reasons."

Kingston discussed why he isn't targeting the AEW World Championship and its current holder, Jon Moxley. "One, I don't want to fight Moxley. We did that dance already. I would rather watch his back. Second, there are a bunch of pigs in our locker room. When I say pigs, I mean disgusting human beings. And since nobody is doing anything about it, I am. When they are telling me to apologize, no. I'm going to do things my way now. I did things their way for at least two or three years. People can cheer or boo. That's on them. I can't control them. I can only control myself. I want to lose control." More recently, Guevara has also gotten into it backstage with Andrade El Idolo.