Jon Moxley Comments On Re-Signing With AEW For Five More Years

Current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has spent the last three-plus years with AEW, and he won't be leaving any time soon, if his five-year extension is any indicator. The new contract doesn't allow Moxley to work as many — if any — independent dates as he had before with GCW and other companies, however, and it also expands his role to helping coach and mentor some of the younger talent in AEW. In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," Moxley revealed why he re-signed with AEW.

"I don't plan on going anywhere else," Moxley said. "It's the best job in the world, and I'm very lucky to have it. In AEW, all I worry about is wrestling. That's my focus, and that's a joy. I love storytelling, I love promos, I love wrestling. I love coming up with ideas for other people, I love learning. For me, it's a perfect fit."

Moxley has made a massive splash in AEW since arriving, having now held the AEW World Championship a record three times, most recently defeating Bryan Danielson on the "Grand Slam" edition of "AEW Dynamite" to win the title vacated by CM Punk. Moxley's first reign with the title lasted 277 days, the second longest AEW World Championship reign in the company's short history, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of his title defenses during that reign came in front of little to no fans. His second reign came after holding the AEW Interim World Championship while champion CM Punk was injured — Moxley defeated Punk in a title unification match before losing the belt back to Punk, until another injury put the latter back on the shelf.

Next Tuesday on a baseball-preempted "Dynamite," Moxley will defend the AEW World Championship against former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page.