Anthony Bowens Scissors Famous Actress After Filming First Movie

Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have arguably become the most popular tag team in AEW, scissoring their way to the top of the promotion. The current AEW World Tag Team Champions, who dethroned Swerve In Our Glory on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" last month, are not only loved by fans but by well-known Hollywood actress Danielle Fishel.

Bowens took to his Twitter to share a picture of him and Fishel scissoring as the famous actress held up his AEW World Tag Team Championship belt. He captioned the photo with the following:

"Shot my first movie last night, directed by the wonderful @daniellefishel! EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED @AEW #AEWDynamite"

While Fishel may be best known for her role as Topanga Lawerence on the series, "Boy Meets World", she has documented her love for pro wrestling over the years. She had previously cited Mick Foley and Vader's appearances on "Boy Meets World" as getting her into wrestling and was spotted at both PWG and "SmackDown" shows in 2018. She even surprised New Day on an episode of their podcast, "Feel The Power" in 2020.

Bowens made history by becoming the AEW's first openly gay titleholder. He began his stint with AEW in October of 2020 on an episode of "Dark" after being paired with Caster, and officially signed a multi-year contract with the company in November of that same year. The two went on to align themselves with Billy Gunn after his sons betrayed him on the August 17 edition of "Dynamite."