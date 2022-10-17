Shawn Michaels Feels More Comfortable With One Aspect Of WWE These Days

Things within WWE have shifted drastically since Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) was promoted to Chief Content Officer. From a potential "NXT" overhaul to a lift on previously banned words, there is a certain level of comfort that may have not been as present before. That extends to Shawn Michaels as well, who currently serves as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for WWE. Speaking on "The Ringer Wrestling Show," the WWE Hall of Famer touched on one crucial aspect of the product — superstars making the job from "NXT" to the main roster.

"I would say it's no secret to anybody that there's a huge uplift in morale from top to bottom in the WWE," Michaels said. "Whether it's Raw or SmackDown or NXT, everybody's very excited for the future."

With Triple H now in charge instead of Vince McMahon, there's a suggestion that superstars will have a smoother time transitioning from "NXT" to the main shows. That said, HBK notes one thing that's always been positive throughout the company — even if that factor is experiencing an even more positive shift now.

"The one thing that was always really positive in NXT," he continued, "and the positive about all these other former athletes that come in; they were already excited and focused and ready to go. Now we've just made sure that we've topped that off, and everybody from top to bottom roster-wise is excited about the future. And all of us working there are equally excited because we know we're all pulling the rope in the same direction."

