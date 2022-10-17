Kimber Lee Says WWE Move Makes Her Nervous For Women There

Gone are the days of WWE's bra and panties matches and the women not having much time for a story to develop, as WWE has spent the past decade presenting its female talent as athletes. In 2016, WWE stopped calling its women's wrestlers "divas" and got rid of the Divas Championship. Since then it has referred to the women as WWE Superstars (just like their male counterparts) and created the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships. WWE's developmental brand, "NXT," has become a bit more suggestive in the past year, while still having competitive women's matches. Impact Wrestling and former WWE "NXT" star Kimber Lee is concerned about where things could be heading.

"With WWE going back to more of a PG-13, I'm honestly a little nervous of what that's going to do for women," Lee said in an interview with NBC Sports Boston. "I'm nervous that it's going to sexualize women again because that's kind of where PG-13 tends to go and we can get the boobs out. But I hope it doesn't. I truly do. I think it stands a better chance [of not going there] being in [Triple H's] hands, but I'm curious to see where it goes."

Toxic Attraction has been the focal point of the women's division in "NXT" since "NXT 2.0" began, as Mandy Rose has reigned supreme as "NXT" Women's Champion for nearly a year, and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have held the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships twice. The group has made it known that people should be impressed by them, both by how they look and their ability to compete and win matches.

WWE's main roster brands have been PG since 2008. However, there have been rumors in the past few months that a return to the TV-14 era is not off the table.

