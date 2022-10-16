AEW Celebrates Fuego Del Sol's Birthday, Ignoring Suspended EVP's Birthday

Scorpio season is a busy month for AEW birthdays.

Fuego Del Sol, regular fixture of both "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation," was wished a happy birthday by the company on the official AEW Twitter account as he celebrates his 27th birthday. However, October 16 just so happens to be AEW EVP Kenny Omega's birthday as well, a fact noticeably ignored by the company.

Some fans were quick to point out the lack of acknowledgment for "The Best Bout Machine" on his 39th birthday, but his uncertain status with the Tony Khan-led company has meant the near erasure of his legacy in AEW. The estranged relationship between AEW and Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson, and Omega continues to be seen over a month following their suspension due to the bedlam at All Out 2022.

Omega and The Young Bucks were vaguely mentioned on the most recent episode of "AEW Dynamite" when "Hangman" Adam Page cut a promo mentioning that his old friends "have disappeared" from the company when confronting AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. However, it's been reported that Page was explicitly not allowed to mention any of the suspended parties by name.

As for the birthday boy that AEW did acknowledge, Fuego Del Sol has been honing his craft on the independent scene while remaining an active member of the AEW roster. He most recently competed on AEW Television earlier this month when he faced Luchasaurus on the anniversary episode of "AEW Dynamite." Fuego was unsuccessful in overcoming the monster, but remains an underdog fan favorite.