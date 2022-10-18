Booker T Calls Recently Re-Signed WWE Stars 'Soldiers'

Since taking over as WWE's Chief Content Officer, it hasn't taken long for Paul Levesque (fka Triple H) to find his footing. Part of that process has included bringing back multiple superstars such as Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt. But the party hasn't stopped yet.

Booker T, now part of "NXT's" commentating team alongside Vic Joseph, is loving it. But there are two returning superstars that he was particularly happy to see back with WWE recently. On the latest episode of his Reality of Wrestling "Hall of Fame" podcast, they were singled out for praise.

"The OCs are back," Booker T said, referring to the return of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows on the October 10 episode of "Raw." "I'm happy man, I'm happy to see it."

After doing their thing in Japan, Anderson and Gallows returned to help their longtime buddy AJ Styles fend off Finn Bálor and The Judgement Day. And while Booker himself enjoyed it, he knows the WWE Universe enjoyed it that much more. "Those fans, those fans more so than anything, they love these guys," he continued. "The fans just want to see them continue to do their thing."

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer knows how important talents like them can be to any company.

"You know I talk about soldiers all the time in this business," Booker elaborated. "When you got guys like Gallows and Anderson; good tag team, known for being a tag team, specialists — you could use those guys. I'm glad to see them back in the WWE."

