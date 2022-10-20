Daniel Cormier Says The Bloodline Member Is Doing Best Work Of Their Career

The Bloodline is the top faction in WWE right now, with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns standing as the symbolic Head of the Table in the group. Jimmy and Jey Uso are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions while Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa are currently without championship gold. Paul Heyman acts as the special counsel to Reigns, who has been WWE's top champion for 775 days as of writing.

Daniel Cormier, the former MMA fighter who was the special guest referee for the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins at the Extreme Rules event, praised multiple members of The Bloodline.

"It felt like they were forcing [Roman] to get there," Cormier said on "The Masked Man Show." "Until they allowed him to be who he is. I think Vince had this idea of who he wanted Roman Reigns to be and when he finally, finally, like, let go of that idea and said, 'Go and be you,' he's become this ... Jey Uso plays the jealous cousin better than anyone and it's going to happen where they're going to kick his ass. He's going get out there for Sami Zayn, who's doing some of the best work in his entire career. He's hilarious."

Although The Bloodline remains a heel faction, Zayn has been receiving some of the loudest cheers of any wrestler in WWE at the moment. Zayn is also the only member of The Bloodline who wrestles and is not related by blood, but just a couple of weeks ago, Reigns officially handed Zayn a shirt that reads "Honorary Uce."

