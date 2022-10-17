The Rock Discusses Working With New Warner Bros. Discovery Leadership

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a busy man. When he's not being discussed as a potential opponent for Roman Reigns, he's not so subtly declaring himself "Head of the Table." But usually, he's making and promoting movies. With DC Films' "Black Adam" set to release this Friday, the pressure is on, especially with the studio now under the control of the newly merged media giant Warner Bros. Discovery. Speaking with The New York Times, "The Rock" appears to be taking all that pressure in stride.

"Yes, and I embrace it," Johnson said. "It's a unique time in the superhero genre, where there's the introduction of fresh blood and new characters on both sides of the aisle — at Marvel and certainly at DC. And the launching of 'Black Adam' is converging with a time where they are also bringing in new leadership at Warner Bros."

And if there's one thing that is not wavering in "The Rock," it's his confidence. He is excited about the future.

"I feel very confident about the direction of the DC Universe," he continued. "It is going to require real strategy and real leadership. And that requires us not to look at Marvel's success and say, let's follow that blueprint. That's Marvel. I'm very happy for them. We don't want to be Marvel, in my opinion. We want to be DC and we want to do it our way."

As for a WWE return, that's a little bit trickier. Due to his busy schedule, it may be difficult to get Johnson to commit to anything anytime soon. His last on-screen appearance with the company came during "SmackDown's" 20th anniversary in October 2019. But with WrestleMania 39 going Hollywood, there may be no better moment and no bigger opponent than "The Tribal Chief," his cousin, Roman Reigns.