Jeff Jarrett Touches On MJF's Comments About Possible WWE Leap

MJF leaving AEW for WWE has been a talked about topic of conversation for many in the wrestling community considering he is one of AEW's four pillars and biggest stars in the company. MJF has not been shy in mentioning WWE or certain stars of theirs on TV or in interviews, recently praising Bloodline members Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns, and he has also not been shy in mentioning that he is considering leaving in 2024 when his deal with AEW is up. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett commented on MJF mentioning WWE often in his AEW promos.

"Talk about the MJF deal," Jarrett said while on "My World w/ Jeff Jarrett." "The social media component, and I'm not saying it's the end-all be-all, but the metrics and the YouTube views and the engagement on Instagram, TikTok and all that; to create that chatter you can go a long way with one comment MJF makes that just kind of perpetuates itself. But again, the balancing act, he's out there every week saying that. I don't think that we were out every week saying, so, I just think that there is a balancing act."

Despite much talk about MJF leaving for WWE in 2024, he currently holds the Casino Chip he won at All Out that ensures him a future AEW World Championship match. If AEW CEO Tony Khan was to sanction the match, MJF could cash in his chip following Jon Moxley's defense of the AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page on the special Tuesday edition of "AEW: Dynamite" airing tonight on TBS.

