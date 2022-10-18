MJF's Poker Chip Cash-In Looms Over WWE NXT Vs AEW Dynamite Clash

Today, October 18, is the day AEW comes to Tuesday, thanks to TBS' coverage of the Major League Baseball postseason, for a special episode of "Dynamite." The card for the show features "Hangman" Adam Page challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. However, could there be another challenger for Moxley in the form of one MJF?

Since All Out, MJF has been carrying around the poker chip he won in the Casino Ladder Match at the pay-per-view, implying that he can cash in the chip at any time for an AEW World Title shot. Will that be tonight? While he is scheduled to appear on the show, MJF was hinting towards more on Twitter earlier today, posting a gif of someone at a poker table playing with chips, seemingly deciding whether to go all in or not.

Whether or not MJF cashes in before, during, or after Moxley vs. Page – a match happening for the first time in AEW history – or is using this as a psychological ploy is anyone's guess. Should MJF hold off on challenging for the title, it would seem to put him on a collision course with the winner of tonight's title match at the Full Gear pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place in Newark, New Jersey on November 19.

Tonight's special Tuesday night edition "Dynamite" also has Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, and new AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy challenging PAC, Rey Fenix, and TripleMania headliner Penta El Zero M for the AEW World Trios Titles. Meanwhile, Toni Storm defends the AEW Interim Women's World Championship against Hikaru Shida, Chris Jericho faces Dalton Castle for Jericho's Ring of Honor World Title, and Renee Paquette will interview Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta.