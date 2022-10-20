Backstage News On Plans For Bray Wyatt's Next WWE Appearance

Bray Wyatt. He's everywhere. Well, he's not on "WWE Raw" (yet).

However, despite reports suggesting Wyatt will only be appearing on "SmackDown" it seemed like only a matter of time before Wyatt was a staple on both WWE brands. Then again, a new report suggests that Wyatt may in fact be a one-brand kind of guy after all.

Fightful Select reported earlier Thursday afternoon that WWE is planning on featuring Wyatt again on "SmackDown" this week. This doesn't come as a surprise, as WWE advertised Wyatt for Friday while recapping his return promo on the blue brand earlier this week on "Raw." While Fightful revealed Wyatt had been rumored to appear on both brands, so far that has not come to fruition.

As for his appearance on "SmackDown" Friday, sources told Fightful that fans can expect more of the same from Wyatt. The mask seen in Wyatt's appearances since he returned to WWE at Extreme Rules, referred to as the "Uncle Howdy" mask, is expected to make an appearance again. Though Fightful noted plans could change, the appearance of the mask was still slated at the time of their report.

In his first promo since his return, Wyatt made a heartfelt statement about feeling like he lost his career and his self-confidence, and even admitted that at one point he wondered if everything he had done was meaningless. He ultimately thanked the fans for supporting him, before being interrupted by a masked figure on the Titantron, wearing the "Uncle Howdy" mask, as the show came to a close. The segment popped a huge quarter-hour rating for "SmackDown."