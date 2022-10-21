ROH Founder Cary Silkin Discusses CM Punk AEW All Out Media Scrum, Punk In ROH, Relationship With The Young Bucks & More - Exclusive

Now Chris is the ROH world champion and his intended goal, he says, is to go around beating all the former Ring of Honor world champions. What do you think about that? How do you feel about that change in direction for him?

Well, let him go after the wrestlers. I mean, last week was Bobby Cruise, right? And I noticed online he threatened Ian Riccaboni. But hey, let him mess around with Samoa Joe. Let him mess around with Jay Lethal. Let him mess around with Dalton Castle. And I'm sure I'm leaving a lot of names off the list here that are actively participating in ROH, but we'll just... Oh, how could I forget Bryan Danielson? Let him mess around with those guys and not be doing this chicken sh_t chasing old Cary around.

I don't know if you saw the news or not. This was like five minutes ago. Fightful was the first to report out. Bandido, I guess, has come to terms with AEW and another former Ring of Honor world champion is in AEW. (NOTE: This report has since been disputed)

That was a really good match too. I give credit where it's due and old man Jericho. Sure. He's a lot younger than me. He's really, really good, and to have a very competitive match with Bandido... He has competitive matches with everybody, but I thought that one might be a little bit of clash of styles. Right? It really wasn't so that was good. Yeah, good for Bandido. He's a good guy. And let's not forget Rush.

That's right.

Let's not forget. It's amazing. Let's not forget, when he's healthy, when they're both healthy, Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole. It's really amazing. It's really cool. It's really gratifying for me to see all... Once in a while I'll put up an old picture with, let's just say Adam and Kyle and I'll just say all my children, and it's the way it is. It's really happy for these guys' success. And a lot of people will say, "Oh Cary, if it wasn't for..." I just gave these guys a good platform to be noticed on. Nick, come on, get on the ball here. Doesn't Claudio deserve a rematch?

I don't know. How do you feel? You want to see Claudio get the rematch?

Why not? He deserves a rematch.

Maybe, but I also wonder if with him no longer being Ring of Honor champion and some people being out right now, maybe there's some other opportunities that could be in Claudio's future.

Well, all I'm trying to point out is there's someone else on the list. Of this legacy of great Ring of Honor names that are under contract and that's who Chris Jericho should be going after and I'm sure... I'm not sure about anything, because I don't know anything, but I hope that we see that.