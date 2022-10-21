Cora Jade Gives Insight Into Backstage Vibe At This Past Tuesday's WWE NXT

In the go-home episode of "NXT" prior to the big Halloween Havoc premium live event this weekend, a number of main roster talents – Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Austin Theory, and The Judgment Day, among others — turned up for the occasion, which coincided with going head-to-head with a special Tuesday night edition of "AEW Dynamite." In a Wrestling Inc. exclusive interview with Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Cora Jade discussed the backstage atmosphere on Tuesday night with all of those "Raw" and "SmackDown" wrestlers present.

"It was incredible," Jade said. "I feel like lately, they've been doing a lot more mix-ins of all three brands, which I think is incredible for not only the fans. I still watch as a fan, even though I work here. I love this, and I watch it as a fan." She continued, "So, to see in myself and thinking back to a few years ago, even when I was watching as a fan, I would've loved to see all this; it's so exciting to see as a fan."

In addition, Jade remarked on the benefits of being surrounded by all that ring experience. "As a young performer, to be able to work with the people who are older than me, and been doing this longer, is very exciting, but also helpful," she said. "I think people like myself are learning a lot from that. And I hope to see it more in the future, because it's definitely a great learning experience for all of us to have that."

That night, Jade took on "SmackDown" star Raquel Rodriguez as part of a "Pick Your Poison" stipulation; Roxanne Perez chose Rodriguez to be Jade's opponent while Jade answered with Rhea Ripley for Perez.

Cora Jade will take on Roxanne Perez in a "Weapons Wild" match at Halloween Havoc this Saturday, October 22.