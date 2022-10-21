Shawn Michaels Hypes Impending 'Rebirth' Of WWE NXT

"NXT" has recently seen a new wave of changes to the brand. At the start of October, it officially dropped the "2.0" from its name that it had since September 2021. It started to once again embrace similar colors to those primarily used during the "Black and Gold" era, and there was a bit of shuffling in its announce team as well. This Saturday's Halloween Havoc will mark the first "NXT" premium live event since the transition to the new brand vibe kicked off. In an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," two-time WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hyped up this weekend's show and revealed if he believes it will be a yearly event for the brand moving forward.

"This is big for all of us here," Michaels explained." "We feel that this is almost a, I don't know, coming out party, like a rebirth, if you will, of 'NXT' ... I think Halloween Havoc is going to become, certainly, our biggest premium live event, you know, maybe only second to Stand and Deliver around WrestleMania, for 'NXT.' I think Halloween Havoc is going to be more associated with 'NXT' as we go into the future, you know — the legacy of NXT."

At Halloween Havoc, Bron Breakker will defend the "NXT" Championship against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in the main event in a Triple Threat Match — one of three championship matches on the night. Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Wes Lee, Von Wagner, and Nathan Frazer will compete in a Ladder Match for the vacant North American Championship while Mandy Rose defends the "NXT" Women's Championship against Alba Fyre.

Roxanne Perez looks to even the score with Cora Jade as the two will go head-to-head in a Weapons Wild match. Grayson Waller will take on Apollo Crews with a yet-to-be-named stipulation, and Damon Kemp will wrestle Julius Creed in an Ambulance Match.