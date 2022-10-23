Tony Khan Comments On Working With Renee Paquette In AEW

While AEW has signed a lot of top free-agent wrestlers over the years, Tony Khan has also worked hard at building a solid team around them, from experienced wrestlers being producers to the strong broadcast team he has created. Recently, AEW added the popular Renee Paquette to the company as she made her return to the wrestling world, and Khan told Sports Illustrated that, "Working with her is such a great pleasure."

"Renee is new to AEW, but she's a very familiar face," Khan says. "She's a consummate professional and brings so much knowledge and experience to our production backstage, and she's brought her amazing presence to AEW TV. We're very excited to have her ... Her brain is so valuable for us to have backstage producing the shows."

Paquette took on a variety of roles throughout her time in WWE, and brings a wealth of experience to the company because of that. She hosted shows such as "Talking Smack" and WWE's pre-show panels for PPVs, while also being a backstage interviewer and eventually a commentator. While Paquette has shot down the idea of getting behind the announce booth again, she has been used frequently in her first couple of weeks.

Paquette welcomed fans to the first ever "AEW Dynamite" in Canada last week, and she has since interviewed talent backstage and had a sit-down chat with Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta on the special Tuesday night edition of "Dynamite" this week. Paquette was a major coup for AEW, as WWE actually tried to re-hire Paquette during the recent broadcast shakeups which saw changes be made to the commentary and interview roles across the company. However, Paquette ultimately chose to start a new adventure by becoming All Elite.