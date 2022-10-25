Britt Baker Names Toxic Trait She Hates In AEW Locker Room

There aren't many stars in AEW, male or female, that are bigger than Dr. Britt Baker DMD. The first female wrestler signed to AEW when the company formed back in 2019, Baker has arguably been the face of the women's division since that time, with a lengthy run as AEW Women's World Champion from May 2021 to March 2022 to back it up. But her success doesn't mean Baker believes she's become bigger than AEW, or any wrestling company as a whole.

In an appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, co-hosted by fellow AEW star Swerve Strickland, Baker gave her thoughts on talent who may see themselves as bigger, or irreplaceable, to a wrestling promotion.

"What's so toxic is when somebody thinks they're bigger than the company," Baker said. "Or that the company needs them. There's literally no one in AEW that they need, other than Tony Khan to survive. Everybody can be replaced."

Baker's comments come at a time when AEW has experienced tumultuous moments, including some that a few could argue were because talents viewed themselves as bigger than the company. That being said, Baker was careful not to name any individuals, in any company, when stating her opinion.

While currently not scheduled for "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday, Baker is likely to be around, as her long-time friend Jamie Hayter is set to battle Riho in singles action. In addition to Hayter's match, a confrontation between Baker and Saraya is also likely, as the two have been in each other's crosshairs since Saraya made her AEW debut at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" back in September.

