Dustin Rhodes Reacts To Soon-To-Be Rhodes Family Addition

53-year-old Dustin Rhodes' legacy continues to grow inside the ring, and outside as well, as he announced on Twitter that he will be a grandfather soon: "So proud!!! I can't wait to spoil my Grandson!! #ItsABoy." Dakota Runnels is the only child of Rhodes, with this being her and her husband's first child together. Dustin comes from a royal family in wrestling, if his brother's, Cody Rhodes, theme song is to be believed. Dustin and Cody are the sons of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, a man who won over the hearts of many throughout his wrestling career and unfortunately passed away in 2015 at the age of 69. Dustin and Cody have continued carrying on the Rhodes name and legacy, as Dustin continues wrestling in AEW and Cody in WWE.

AEW was born in 2019, and Dustin wrestled on the first-ever pay-per-view for the company, Double or Nothing, against Cody in a violent and bloody encounter won by Cody. Since this match, Dustin has remained an important part of AEW, wrestling on pay-per-views and taking on some of the top talent in the company — such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and Sammy Guevara. Dustin has yet to win a title in AEW, however he has had two matches for championship gold this year, coming up short in both.

As Dustin gets older, he has found himself wrestling less and less, only competing in five matches in 2022 thus far. Dustin's most recent match came when he challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the Ring of Honor World Championship. Castagnoli walked away with the win on the August 26 edition of "AEW Rampage," and retained his championship in his second successful title defense. When Dustin will next wrestle remains to be seen, while his brother Cody is currently on the WWE injured list.