Vince McMahon Has Made Ridiculous Money Off WWE Stock Since Resigning

No matter what he does — or doesn't do, in this case — the former CEO of WWE isn't getting any less wealthy.

Back in July, Vince McMahon shocked the wrestling world when he announced his sudden retirement from WWE amid assault allegations and reported payoffs to former employees. And while the WWE product has certainly changed in his absence, it hasn't had a negative effect on McMahon's net worth. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics tweeted earlier today that since McMahon's resignation on July 22, "his equity in WWE (28.7 million shares) went from being worth $1.89 billion on July 22, to $2.27 billion today." For those who prefer not to do the math on their own, that's a healthy increase of $367 million — almost 30 times the approximately $12.5 million McMahon allegedly paid four women over a 16-year-period.

While McMahon continues to increase in wealth, WWE continues to thrive in his absence. Thurston goes on to note that once again, WWE stock is up, "outperforming indexes, currently at $79 per share," and sitting at "its highest share price since overvaluations following the 2018 U.S. TV deal started to burst."

Since relinquishing all duties pertaining to WWE, McMahon has seen his son-in-law, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, take over as the company's Chief Content Officer while his daughter Stephanie McMahon stepped into the role of Chairwoman and co-CEO. Still, control of WWE does still rest with the former chairman. After 40 years in charge and despite his retirement, McMahon remains the majority owner of WWE even after relinquishing just under 39,000 shares of stock in July.