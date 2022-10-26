Arn Anderson Doesn't Want To Know Meaning Behind AEW Act's Catchphrase

If there is one thing that has become clear over the last several months in professional wrestling, it's this: everybody loves The Acclaimed. That includes Arn Anderson, who spoke about the group and their trademarked (literally) "scissoring" hand gesture during the latest episode of "Arn."

"Well, I guess when Billy Gunn went on board, all us old bastards that had to go, 'I don't get that,' had to relent and went, 'Hey, it's working,'" Anderson said. "I don't know what it means. I don't want to know what it means. ... But if Billy Gunn, at 270 pounds of muscle, decides that it's a cool thing, who am I to argue?"

Anderson continued by praising the talents of The Acclaimed and offering an explanation for the skyrocketing sales of the team's shirts in recent weeks.

"Well, they're entertaining, and they're a good team," Anderson stated. "They're good-looking young athletes. What's really not to like?"

The former Horseman finished his train of thought by offering a piece of advice to up-and-coming wrestlers.

"Guys, take some chances because you never know what's going to get over."

The Acclaimed currently holds the AEW World Tag Team Championship after defeating Swerve in Our Glory at last month's Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." On Wednesday night's episode of "Dynamite," Swerve in Our Glory will take on FTR, with the winner likely to be the next team to face off against The Acclaimed for the titles.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Arn" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.