The Mandalorian Star Celebrates Ava Raine's WWE NXT Debut

WWE has a serious problem with the children of legendary superstars joining dangerous cults. First, Dominik Mysterio joined The Judgment Day faction, and now Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava Raine has joined Joe Gacy's Schism.

Raine's debut on WWE programming caught the attention of many wrestling fans, including fan, actress, and star of "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett" and the upcoming series "Ahsoka" Rosario Dawson took to Twitter to share a tweet celebrating Raine as the first fourth-generation WWE Superstar.

Raine's great-grandfather Peter Maivia was a regular in Vince McMahon Sr.'s WWWF, her grandfather Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson was one of the first African-Americans to win the WWF Tag Team Championship alongside Tony Atlas, and Raine's father is well known as a former WWE Champion and "The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment."

Raine began training at the WWE Performance Center in February 2020, signed a contract in May of that year, and was noted as being an impressive student just a year later.

Raine has also modeled for Blxck Mass Clothing, the clothing brand run by WWE Superstar Zelina Vega and her husband, AEW's Malakai Black.

Dawson is no stranger to the world of professional wrestling. The actor appeared on "AEW Dynamite" in September of last year, helping her "Go Big Show" co-host Cody Rhodes get the upper hand against Black, even getting physical with Black in the process. Black later said Dawson was great to work with and that she "fit right in with our band of misfits."