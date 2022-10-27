Austin Theory's WWE MITB Cash-In Could Reportedly Be Unique

Austin Theory may be cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase in a way no one else has. Theory became Mr. Money in the Bank back in July. Not initially scheduled for the contest, Vince McMahon gifted his "chosen one" a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match he would go on to win. Since that time, Theory has not only teased cashing in on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, but he's also hinted at going after the "NXT" Championship.

WrestleVotes recently spoke to GiveMeSport and claimed that WWE has had internal discussions about making Theory's cash-in unlike any other. "There is an idea that he is the first guy to wait a full year, like the day of or let's say night of Money in the Bank next year. That's the storyline, like, 'You have to cash this in in 2½ hours. You have to cash this in in 90 minutes.' That type of thing. I know that idea is on the table."

A lot has been made of Theory's place on the main roster now that McMahon is no longer in the picture. With Paul "Triple H" Levesque saddled in as the Chief Content Officer, many have wondered if Theory's push will stall. McMahon was reportedly quite high on Theory as a major player in WWE, and his presence and positioning on WWE programming supported that.

Despite holding a briefcase that guarantees him a World Title opportunity at any time, Theory has been booked to lose quite often on WWE television as of late, including dropping his match with Johnny Gargano on a recent "Raw." Whether his cash-in will ultimately be successful remains to be seen, but it may be a while before we find out.