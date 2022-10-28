Award-Winning Short Film Featuring Claudio Castagnoli Now Available For Free

Many professional wrestling stars have found their way to Hollywood. The names to make the jump into acting include The Rock, John Cena, and Batista. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan even recently appeared on an episode of "Chucky."

AEW star Claudio Castagnoli is not a stranger to film, having taken part in the 2008 film "the Wrestler," starring Mickey Rourke. Castagnoli can officially now add a second film to his filmography as he recently starred in an award-winning short film known as "Tito," available for free on YouTube. Written and directed by Anthony Notarile & Andy Tworischuk, "Tito" is a 24-minute film about a man with schizophrenia, whose fears and phobias have kept him stuck living inside of his apartment for eight years. Castagnoli plays a character named Lucky.

Castagnoli is mainly in the first part of the short film, with his appearance occurring in the 3:32 mark until the 5:32 mark; lasting two minutes in the short film as a man who seemingly talks down to the main character. Erick Redbeard, formerly known as Erick Rowan in WWE, also appears in the film. Redbeard, who appears more often in the film than Castagnoli, plays a character named Hammer.

Redbeard remains a free agent in the wrestling world, however, he has made multiple appearances in AEW. Castagnoli officially signed with the promotion over the summer and since then has won the Ring of Honor World Championship, the first world championship in his career. Castagnoli held the title for 60 days, losing it to Chris Jericho at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam."