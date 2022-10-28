Bray Wyatt Potentially Set For Major WWE Storyline

At Extreme Rules 2022, former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt made his triumphant return to WWE after being away from the company for a year and some change. Wyatt was released from the company in 2021 while Vince McMahon was over WWE. Now with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan running the show, some previously released stars have returned to WWE, with Wyatt being one of those names.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is an idea for a future match between the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Wyatt. This idea came due to the fact that Wyatt has received massive reactions when he appears and is incredibly hot as of this moment. Wyatt also popped a rating on FOX his first night back on "SmackDown."

Reigns and Wyatt are no strangers to each other, as they have been involved in nine televised singles matches along with many multi-man matches. Of their nine singles matches, Reigns has walked away with the victory in six, Wyatt in two, and one, a draw. Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign began by defeating Wyatt for the title at Payback 2020.

Wyatt versus Reigns is reportedly in the cards, however, in order to be champion going into an encounter, Reigns will have to defeat Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

PWInsider had previously reported that Wyatt was listed as the top babyface on "SmackDown," which makes sense considering the reactions Wyatt has received. Under Wyatt as the number two babyface would be Drew McIntyre, who recently took on Reigns at Clash at the Castle in a losing effort. Wyatt has taken over The Bloodline's spot on the merchandise sales and has become the number one top seller in the entire company since his return, according to Meltzer.