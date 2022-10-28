The Latest News On MLW's Lawsuit Against WWE

There have been several investigations that have taken up a lot of the news cycle this year, both in AEW and WWE. As such, it's easy to forget that MLW is still in the process of suing WWE, having filed an Anti-Trust lawsuit against the promotion back in January. The case has been slowly moving forward since then, and it appears that will continue to be the case as we head towards the end of the year.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that a recent hearing in the lawsuit, originally scheduled for Thursday, October 27, had instead been moved back to December 5. This is the second time the hearing has been delayed/canceled, having been originally scheduled for September. The hearing was delayed due to its judge, Judge Edward J. Davila, overseeing the high profile -but slow moving- case involving biotech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes.

Meltzer further noted that Davila had yet to rule on WWE's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, filed back in May, with WWE claiming MLW's case was without merit. It's expected a ruling will be made at the December 5 hearing; should Davila rule in MLW's favor, Meltzer notes the next step in the case would likely be discovery proceedings, which would allow MLW to present further evidence.

In their initial filing, MLW claimed that WWE's was attempting to undermine MLW by interfering with potential contracts and business prospects, with MLW notably accusing WWE of pressuring third parties into abandoning potential deals with MLW. The promotion further claimed that WWE, through Stephanie McMahon, had ended MLW's deal with streaming service Tubi TV, after McMahon approached executives from FOX, who broadcast "WWE Friday Night SmackDown" and who's corporation own Tubi TV, and threatened that FOX could lose WWE business.