Top NJPW Star Hoped To Meet Bryan Danielson At AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door

This past June, All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling joined forces for a crossover event where stars from the respective promotions competed in the same matches. Legendary NJPW talent Kazuchika Okada felt essential for such a historical event, and when the card was finally established, he was one of three men challenging Jay White for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, with Okada adamant that the "Forbidden Door" would open once again.

"The Rainmaker" had gone on the record expressing the desire to wrestle either AEW World Champion at the time, CM Punk, or Bryan Danielson at the pay-per-view. Unfortunately, both Punk and Danielson were out with injuries by the time the event rolled around, so Okada pivoted his attention to the IWGP Heavyweight Title. "I was hoping to meet Bryan Danielson at Forbidden Door, but unfortunately, that couldn't happen," Okada told Sports Illustrated. "Since we couldn't talk backstage, I'm happy to meet him in the ring next time."

There's still no word on a potential Forbidden Door 2 event in 2023, but if the option is on the table, Okada hopes they can bring it to Japan this time around. "There are places where they win out over NJPW and areas where New Japan is superior as well. I think both sides came away with something to learn and work on, and I'd love to have another event with those lessons learned." Okada will have another chance at Jay White's IWGP Heavyweight Title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, this time in a one-on-one match. Ahead of the major bout, Okada will team with AEW's Eddie Kingston against White and Juice Robinson at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street.