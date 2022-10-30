Top NJPW Team Accepts FTR's Open Challenge For Battle Autumn

Following the announcement that FTR would be making their Japan debut for NJPW on November 5 in Osaka, Japan, it became a question of who would challenge them for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. On the most recent event of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Battle Autumn tour, the AEW stars got their answers.

As documented by NJPW World, Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb of The United Empire challenged Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the heavyweight titles following their match in Chiba, Japan, where they swiftly defeated Ryohei Oiwa and Yuto Nakashima in three minutes. Khan called the champs "pitiful cowards" for only ever facing them in multi-team matches and refusing to meet in Japan up to this point.

This comes as a result of the happenings at Forbidden Door last June, where FTR won the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships from The United Empire in a three-way tag team match that also featured Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero. Cobb and Khan were not involved in the decision to lose the championships, leading them to feel robbed of their championships in Chicago, Illinois.

Since FTR won the titles, Cobb and Khan have defeated many of the heavyweight division's best teams, most notably YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto of CHAOS at NJPW Declaration of Power.

On the other side of the world, FTR has one successful defense of the IWGP titles, defeating their upcoming challengers' fellow United Empire members, Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher, at NJPW Royal Quest II. While the former champions are confident that their first head-to-head battle with FTR will end in a United Empire victory, it's hard to deny the champs' momentum. The AEW duo currently holds three major tag team championships simultaneously, and they are still on the search for more.