Madcap Moss Comments On Working With Rising WWE Faction

Madcap Moss has made noise since arriving at "SmackDown" in September 2021, working alongside Baron-then-Happy Corbin until the two had a falling out following WrestleMania 38. But after moving on from that feud, Moss now his focus set elsewhere, with the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner eyeing his first major championship; one title, in particular, has been catching his attention lately.

"I'm looking all around, there are so many guys that I want to step in that ring with," Moss said appearing on "WWE Deutschland." "I do have [ATGMBR] on my resume, but I definitely wouldn't mind adding a championship title to that, and right now, GUNTHER has one and I would not mind stepping in the ring with the Ring General and taking my shot with the Intercontinental Championship."

GUNTHER, who along with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci make up the faction known as Imperium, has held the Intercontinental Title for nearly 150 days. GUNTHER has defended the title successfully against Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus twice. GUNTHER's next defense of the Intercontinental Championship will be against Rey Mysterio on "SmackDown" on November 4 — an opportunity Mysterio received following a Fatal-Fourway victory on October 14.

Moss continued praising GUNTHER, along with the other members of Imperium. "I've been around those guys for quite a while, not as much GUNTHER, but [Vinci and Kaiser} especially," Moss continued. "From the moment I saw them they were very good and I just know all three of those guys; there is no one who respects the business more. There is no one who is going to be more technically sound ... It would be a really cool matchup, I think, with GUNTHER."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE Deutschland" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.