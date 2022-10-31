GCW Teases 'Major' Broadcast Announcement

GCW might be changing their game when it comes to streaming.

The premier deathmatch promotion took to Twitter to tease a major announcement "regarding the future of GCW streaming/broadcasts." The announcement is promised for tomorrow morning at 9:30am, while not specified, likely eastern time. No other information was provided.

GCW's streaming situation was the cause for some controversy earlier this year, when GCW settled a lawsuit between them and former streaming partner IWTV. GCW had begun to stream their events more and more on the Triller-owned FITE platform along with GCW's sibling promotions Jersey Championship Wrestling and LA Fights, which led to a lawsuit from IWTV. The settlement led to the creation of GCW's "Settlement Series," a series of events that were broadcast on IWTV according to the terms of the lawsuit settlement. 8 Settlement Series shows were scheduled for 2022, 5 of which have broadcast already, with the remaining three coming in November and December.

GCW has been on an upswing, featuring WWE Hall of Famers like Jeff Jarrett and AEW Champion Jon Moxley has even held their top title, though Moxley recently had to curb his regular appearances, in accordance with his new agreement with All Elite Wrestling. Moxley recently lost the GCW Championship to Nick Gage in a title vs. career match. GCW also ran a show in Hammerstein Ballroom, the old stomping grounds of promotions like Extreme Championship Wrestling and Ring Of Honor, which broke records for the promotion and for FITE who carried the broadcast.