Conrad Thompson Makes Case That Logan Paul Should Beat Roman Reigns

Logan Paul is preparing for the fight of his life Saturday night, taking on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for both his championships in Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel. Although Paul has a history of proving his doubters wrong, it's hard to imagine a scenario in which the YouTuber comes out on top over WWE's "Tribal Chief," who's held the Universal Championship for more than two years.

However, there are some who believe Paul has more than a puncher's chance against Reigns, including Conrad Thompson. The podcast host shared his opinion on the latest episode of "My World with Jeff Jarrett," mentioning a swerve that he believes could position Paul with another one of WWE's biggest names.

"If you are in the wrestling circle online, you see things that say the average viewer of WWE programming is over 50 years old," Thompson said. "If you want that to skew younger, you'd have to look pretty hard to find somebody who can bring a younger audience than Logan Paul. If that's what you're looking for, Logan Paul is the guy, and we need something to get wrestling in front of those folks.

"I think if we've got enough story and garnish around him, I'd turn Paul Heyman and have Paul Heyman help Logan Paul win the title in Saudi Arabia. That just takes over social media, especially if, hypothetically, we're headed towards Roman running more of a reduced schedule or Roman having a match with The Rock at WrestleMania. Do you really need the world title for that?"