Bayley Congratulates WWE NXT Star On Return From Injury

Odyssey Jones made his return to "WWE NXT" last night after being on the shelf for nearly a year due to a serious injury; a ruptured patellar tendon that kept him out from mid-January to late October. Jones had already made his in-ring return on a live event, however, on the November 1 edition of "NXT," he wrestled on TV for the first time since December 28th, 2021. Jones wrestled Javier Bernal and defeated Bernal in fairly quick fashion after nailing him with a Black Hole Slam for the win.

Grand Slam Champion Bayley, who recently returned from an injury herself, tweeted out following Jones' return to "NXT" TV: "Happy for you dude! Been amazing to watch your rehab journey to now. Congrats." Jones made his first appearance since the injury a week prior, riding in a car with a group of women in it outside of the Performance Center and picking up Malik Blade and Edris Enofe. Prior to getting injured, Jones had made a name for himself in "NXT" as one of the newer stars of "NXT 2.0." Jones made it to the finals of the 2021 "NXT" Breakout Tournament, losing to Carmelo Hayes. Jones has also picked up a win over Andre Chase on "NXT" and even defeated "Raw" star Austin Theory on an episode of "Main Event" on August 12, 2021.

Bayley's ACL tear put her out of action for over a year — being on the sidelines from July 2021 until August 2022. Like Jones' injury, Bayley's was long-term and she has since returned with a vengeance and picked up where she left off, a feud with "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Both women were on the "SmackDown" brand at the time, with Belair as "SmackDown" Women's Champion at that point.