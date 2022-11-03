Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Talk WWE's 'Renewed Creative' And White Rabbit Project

Following the release of WWE's third-quarter financial results, the company's co-Chief Executive Officer Stephanie McMahon and Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque highlighted the increasing viewership of WWE's on-air product. During the earnings call, McMahon touted a "renewed energy around creative."

"As a backdrop to the strong financial performance for the quarter, the renewed energy around our creative has boosted viewership across platforms," she said, "In a world of declining television ratings, WWE is growing."

The co-CEO went on to highlight "Raw" and "SmackDown" both as having increasing viewership year-over-year amongst negative broadcast and cable trends. In particular, McMahon highlighted one especially high rating.

"Just before the close of Q3, the September 23 episode of 'SmackDown' saw its biggest audience since 2020," she said, "That rating, in particular, is directly attributable to a first-of-its-kind multimedia campaign called the 'White Rabbit Project,' which was designed to engage and intrigue viewers through a series of clues and cues, using a myriad of platforms and technology. One of which led to 'SmackDown' on September 23 as a destination."

A clue unveiled during the September 20 episode of "Raw" pointed viewers directly to 9:23 PM during the September 23 episode of "SmackDown." The time and date ended up falling during a match between Braun Strowman and Otis, with nothing related to the "White Rabbit Project" appearing at that moment.

After McMahon's statement on the success of the "White Rabbit Project," Levesque later joined the call to elaborate on its success.