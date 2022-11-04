Dakota Kai And IYO SKY Aren't Used To This Aspect Of WWE Life Yet

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY, known as Damage CTRL, came together to form a group that has been heavily featured by WWE on "Raw" and "SmackDown" since their SummerSlam debut as a unit. The three women have all found success separately – with Bayley finding it on the main roster.

While Bayley was traveling around the country and the world as part of the 'Raw" and "SmackDown" rosters, SKY and Kai were competing on "NXT," which, for the most part, stayed touring in Florida. In an interview, with "The National News," Bayley revealed one aspect of the WWE life Kai and SKY are not used to at this point.

"I feel like Dakota, IYO and I haven't really been able to slow down at all," Bayley said. "We've just kind of been thrown right into it. We've been on Raw and SmackDown and we've been on the pay-per-views and traveling everywhere and just non-stop, so it's been amazing, but it's also super-new to them because they're not used to this road life."

Since arriving on the main roster, the trio has done plenty of traveling and wrestling. Bayley has been unable to defeat Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship. However, Kai and SKY held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for 49 days prior to losing them to Alexa Bliss and Asuka this past Monday on "Raw."

All three members of Damage CTRL have the opportunity to win championship gold yet again at Crown Jewel on November 5, Bayley will attempt to defeat Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship and Kai and SKY have a rematch for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Bliss and Asuka.