'Heat Magnet' Braun Strowman Continues To Taunt IWC

It's been quite the 24 hours for Braun Strowman, who seems intent on simply tweeting through it. Sunday, shortly after returning from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, "The Monster of All Monsters" decided to claim that monsters are superior to the "floppy floppers" in pro wrestling in the aftermath of his match against fellow giant Omos. Naturally, a few fellow wrestlers didn't take too kindly to Strowman's words, but the big man decided to poke at the internet wrestling community (IWC) by saying "take a joke."

So that was the end of it, right? Hardly. The recently returning giant took things one step further Monday morning, tweeting out a clip of him performing a backflip to the IWC while saying "How many stars????? #AmIDoingThisRight #HeatMagnet #TrollKilla #FlippyFloppy #DoYallLikeMeNow."

In a match that was dominated by Omos nearly from start to finish, it was Strowman who ultimately picked up the victory after delivering his running powerslam. Since returning to WWE in September, Strowman has feuded with anybody who has gotten in his way — largely Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy — before his giant showdown with Omos. Whether or not his feud with The Nigerian Giant continues remains to be seen, and perhaps we'll see the big man bust out some new offense just to cement his "Heat Magnet" status. Prior to his WWE release in 2021 and the time he spent controlling his narrative, Strowman became the Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and a Tag Team Champion with WWE, as well as the Greatest Royal Rumble winner in Saudi Arabia and Money in the Bank winner in 2018.