Chris Jericho Addresses How Tony Khan Is Handling AEW All Out Fight

The backstage brawl involving CM Punk, The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks), and others following AEW's All Out pay-per-view in September is still a hot topic of conversation despite the investigation into the matter reportedly coming to a conclusion. During a recent appearance on "Howie Mandel Does Stuff," Chris Jericho responded to questions about the fight and how the aftermath was handled.

"It's a big team, and sometimes guys get in fights, and sometimes guys just have the wrong attitude for how to make the team work," Jericho said. "That's how you have to look at it. And sometimes guys have to leave. That's just the way it is." When Jericho was asked who makes that decision, he said it's Tony Khan in AEW. "There was a locker room fight that happened a couple months ago between a couple guys," Jericho continued. "When these things happen, you have to deal with them. And sometimes, the way to deal with it is guys just have to not be there anymore."

The Ring of Honor World Champion compared the incident to the type of drama he'd have to deal with in his younger days when wrestling in Japan and Mexico when his opponents would shoot on him.

In the months since the fracas, Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson have reportedly stepped up even more as backstage leaders. Now that the investigation appears to be over, it seems unlikely that CM Punk will be back to AEW anytime soon, while Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks appear to be nearing a return to the company.

