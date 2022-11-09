Freddie Prinze Jr. Hated This WWE Crown Jewel Spot

It was a week ago that Freddie Prinze Jr. revealed that he would not be viewing WWE's Crown Jewel premium live event this past weekend, and for all intents and purposes, the "She's All That" star and former WWE creative writer was true to his word. Alas, Prinze Jr. has social media, so he has seen clips from WWE's show in Saudi Arabia. One clip in particular appears to have really annoyed him.

On the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, Prinze said the spot in question occurred during the main event between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns, when Paul hit a Frog Splash off the top rope onto Reigns, who was lying on the announce table.

"I hate that he [Paul] live-streamed his Frog Splash," Prinze said. "I hate it so much. And I get that we're all about getting inside now, and 'you should get to feel it with me' and all that. I just hate that it was in a world championship match. Maybe if it was on a 'Monday Night Raw', that's one thing. But when it's for the title, how serious am I supposed to take your desire for the championship, if you're live-streaming your frog splash off the top rope?"

Despite his live-streamed Frog Splash, Paul was unable to overcome the "Tribal Chief," as Reigns successfully defended his Undispited WWE Universal Championship yet again. The Frog Splash also appears to have been costly for Paul physically, as the YouTuber, influencer, and boxer announced that he tore his meniscus, MCL, and ACL while performing the move.

