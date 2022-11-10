Jeff Jarrett Takes Shot At Top WWE Star On AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling took another shot at WWE on the 11/9 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Following Jay Lethal's match with Trent Beretta, recent signing Jeff Jarrett appeared from the backstage area and cut a promo that saw him take aim at his former employers. While putting over Satnam Singh's monstrous prowess, "The Last Outlaw" seemingly singled out Braun Strowman and Triple H for criticism.

"This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and who is produced by the banana-nosed circus," Jarrett said. "No, this guy is one in a billion."

The 55-year-old WWE Hall of Famer's comments come after Strowman — who's sported red pants since returning to WWE earlier this year — caused a ruckus on social media last weekend. The WWE Superstar received some flak after praising his match with Omos at Crown Jewel, while simultaneously dissing smaller wrestlers who perform high-flying maneuvers, referring to them as "floppy floppers." Several wrestlers criticized Strowman afterward, including WWE's own Mustafa Ali. "The Monster Among Men" responded by telling the internet wrestling community to "take a joke," and he's continued to taunt fans and other wrestlers since then.

Jarrett left WWE back in August after stepping down from his role as Senior Vice President of Live Events. He was subsequently replaced by "Road Dogg" Brian James, who returned to the company as part of Triple H's regime following Vince McMahon's retirement. However, Jarrett appears to have joined AEW for the long haul, and his new role will see him serve the company in an onscreen and behind-the-scenes capacity.