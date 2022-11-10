Young Rock Star Teases Stepping In The Ring: 'Anybody Can Get It'

Joseph Lee Anderson has been filling "Soul Brother" Rocky Johnson's shoes on NBC's "Young Rock," and that has apparently led the actor believing he can do more than just portray a wrestler on TV.

"If the opportunity presented itself, I wouldn't mind doing a spot here and there," Anderson told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, jokingly saying, "Anybody can get it."

Anderson went on to explain that training with former ECW Champion Chavo Guerrero gave the "MacGruber" star a new respect for the wrestlers and their craft. "That stuff is not easy," Anderson said, "and it hurts. It hurts." Anderson also got to share a cathartic moment with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, as Johnson used the actor to work through some complicated feelings regarding his deceased father.

Alongside actors like Anderson, "Young Rock" has employed numerous wrestlers to portray legends of the business's past. AEW and Ring of Honor star Colt Cabana has had a recurring role as The Brooklyn Brawler, and former WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently filmed a cameo for the upcoming season as legendary singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper — Lynch was welcomed to the show by The Rock himself on social media. The show has also been the source of teases for a potential match between The Rock and his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who has been describing himself as the "head of the table" of Rock and Reigns's famous family. Young Rock recently premiered its third season on NBC and Peacock.