WWE SmackDown Preview (11/11): Historic Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match Between The Usos And The New Day, More

History is on the line on "WWE SmackDown" tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Usos renew their longtime rivalry with The New Day in a high-stakes match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. If the reigning champions Jimmy and Jey can emerge victorious, they will officially become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history, breaking the current record held by none other than The New Day. The last time these two teams met was January 7 on "SmackDown," where Jimmy and Jey registered a Street Fight victory to retain the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship.

We will find out who will be the next challenger for "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey this evening, as Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, and Lacey Evans battle it out in a Six-Pack Challenge. Rousey once again became "SmackDown" Women's Champion at Extreme Rules by defeating Morgan, and most recently defended the gold in an open challenge against a returning Emma on the October 28 episode of "SmackDown."

Finally, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to begin in Qatar on November 20, WWE will hold its own version of the World Cup tournament for only the second time — the first took place at Crown Jewel in 2018. The stakes are high this time around with the winner receiving a shot at the Intercontinental Championship, currently held by GUNTHER. The opening match of WWE's World Cup will see Shinsuke Nakamura face Santos Escobar tonight; the winner advancing to the next round.